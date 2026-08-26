Uncertain future for Ukranians and elderly care centre

A CENTRE for the elderly in Rathcoole may have to alter services as the majority of its staff – Ukrainians based in Citywest Hotel – face uncertain futures.

The Four Districts Day Care Centre based on Rathcoole’s Main Street is set to be affected by the Government’s decision to move those living as Benificiaries of Temporary Protection, made up mostly of Ukrainians fleeing war in their home country, to other sites in Kildare, Carlow and Louth in under a month’s time.

If an application is accepted, the person will be accommodated in Inchmore House in Offaly, Punchestown in Kildare, St Malachy’s in Dundalk or Kill Equestrian in Kildare.

The day care centre for elderly people in the heart of Rathcoole has 13 staff, with seven of these staff members being Ukrainians who are set to have their living situations and their lives affected.

The centre’s manager, Irina Bereznytska stated that alternative accommodation has been secured for one of their staff members, but that questions remain for the others.

Bereznytska added that the services provided by the centre will have to be reduced if staff are unable to continue working there due to being moved out of Dublin.

The manager said: “If I don’t have enough staff, it means I will be not able to cover that amount of people that we are delighted to serve now, because we create a really good space and care for quite a good amount of people each day.

“I will not be able to look after the same amount, and I will be not able to serve five days. I must look after my staff as well . . .

“If the Ukrainians leave, it’s finished . . .

I will be not able to work with three carers to cover five days.”

The staff at the centre are already stretched with the wide range of tasks they undertake, and the manager is not sure how the five-day model will continue if less staff are on board from the middle of next month.

Bereznytska is Ukrainian and has been living in Ireland for the last 25 years, and she sympathised with her staff amid the uncertainty they are facing.

She noted that one staff member had floated the possibility of travelling two-and-a-half hours one way to work, and that those in Citywest Hotel currently will have to juggle changes to their other commitments as well, such as school for their children and more.

Bereznytska stated that her staff are an example of people who make a “huge difference” to their local communities and she urged people to step into their shoes.

“They really make a big, huge difference to the local communities, and I think it needs to be told from a different side of the story.

“Each story, like a coin, has two sides and we have something completely different to anything that is said and discussed.

“It’s really quite worrying and annoying and sad that the people don’t see the real situation.”

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