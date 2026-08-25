Security in the Tallaght area boosted with addition of four extra gardai

Allocation to Tallaght Garda Station will mean more Gardai on our streets

FOUR new probationary Gardaí have been allocated to Tallaght following the attestation of 206 probationer Gardaí at Templemore Garda College.

John Lahart TD welcomed the additional personnel to Tallaght, saying it will strengthen frontline policing and keep local communities safe.

The latest attestation is the largest single graduating class since 2019 and follows sustained progress in Garda recruitment.

Over the course of the past 18 months, three recruitment campaigns have been held and have managed to attract more than 15,000 applications.

Following their graduation, the new members have now been assigned to Garda divisions across the country.

Speaking on the allocation, Deputy Lahart said: “This is the largest Garda attestation since 2019 and, with more than 200 recruits due to enter the Garda College next week, it demonstrates that a strong pipeline is being built to increase Garda numbers in communities across the country.

“Every additional Garda strengthens our local policing service and helps ensure our communities receive the support and protection they deserve.

The recruitment pipeline will continue next week when more than 200 Garda trainees enter Templemore to begin their training before receiving their assigned area.

Deputy Lahart commented on the importance of visible policing, which will see an increase as investment in Garda recruitments continues.

“Visible policing plays a vital role in preventing crime, supporting victims and providing reassurance to local communities.

“Continued investment in Garda recruitment and resources is essential to ensure An Garda Síochána can meet the demands placed upon it.

“The work being led by my colleague, Minister Jim O’Callaghan, to grow Garda numbers is delivering real results. Today’s allocation means more Gardaí on our streets and stronger, safer communities.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme