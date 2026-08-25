Roadstone plans to improve sightlines at the entrance to Belgard Quarry

ROADSTONE Limited has submitted a planning application to improve sightlines of the main entrance to Belgard Quarry.

The plans specify the northern side of the main entrance to the Quarry, which also allows access to Roadstone’s head office.

Located on the Cheeverstown Road roundabout, the works would include the removal of a section of the existing boundary wall and the construction of a new section of boundary wall.

The new boundary wall would be of the same height and materials as the existing wall.

Landscaping and all ancillary works would take place within an approximate 0.145-hectare application area at the existing quarry.

Roadstone LTD is Ireland’s leading manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and construction products, operating nationwide quarries, manufacturing plants, and a specialized road-surfacing contracting division.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.