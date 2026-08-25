‘The Fold’ festival opens with an eclectic mix of Dublin bands

Enjoying the festival are Caron, Grace, Brian, Alan, Elaine and Floyd the boxer

A BRAND-NEW music festival ‘The Fold’ took place at the brand-new pavilion performance space in Corkagh Park recently, welcoming a huge number of music fans.

The line-up featured an eclectic mix of bands from all around Dublin, including the Tallaght-based group, Iveagh, who have been making their way around several festivals this summer.

Hotgirl, Burglar, County Rocket, Delivery Service, Softdrink Millionaire and Skinner also took to the mic on Sunday to offer attendees a taste of some of the best up-and-coming music.

These performers have performed at well-known venues and festivals such as All Together Now, Electric Picnic, The Olympia and Vicar Street as well as international showcases such as The Great Escape (UK), Supersonic (FR) and Eurosonic (NL).

‘The Fold’ was the brainchild of Nick Stanley, a musician from Tallaght, who wanted to “do something a bit more exciting”.

The new pavilion space in Corkagh Park became the perfect venue for the day, offering a place “that isn’t a pub – you don’t have to go out late and you don’t have to drink” explain Nick.

The festival was originally planned to take place across multiple venues in Kilcar, County Donegal, but organisers found it difficult to get funding.

Nick hopes that ‘The Fold’ can become an annual event, but whether this is possible, is solely “dependent on funding.”

“I always try to keep an eye out for different opportunities in that regard, like little projects and stuff, so hopefully it’ll happen again.”

For the past five years, he has worked with the NOISE Music Programme, which supports young people through music education.

Nick is passionate about bringing people together through music and creating opportunities for communities to connect, something that ‘The Fold’ managed to do this past weekend.

He expressed his gratitude for those who helped the festival run smoothly, including South Dublin Live, in particular Jeanette, Paul McAlerney from SDCC, Ray, the District Parks Supervisor, and the rangers in Corkagh Park, and Bryan and Martin from Rua Red.

Nick would also like to thank Fynch for designing the “amazing” poster and all of the music acts.

This event is funded by South Dublin County Council and forms part of South Dublin Live, an Arts Office initiative.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

TAGS Clondalkinnews