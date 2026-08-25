Multicultural Picnic takes in the sunshine and offers a range of world-class cuisines for all who attend

LOCALS soaked up the summer sun in Tymon Park during this year’s edition of the South Dublin Migrant Integration Forum’s annual Multicultural Picnic.

This year’s successful event catered to everyone, offering a huge range of cuisines from countries around the world, including Nigeria, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo and Ireland.

Pius took to the pitch to referee a football tournament while several craft lessons were also held, such as how to make a hat and even a class on canoe making.

A raffle took place on the day, with Zara winning the top prize of a bag full of goodies and Wisdom was presented with a medal as the winner of the tutorial session.

Yemi Ojo, Chairperson of SDMIF told The Echo: “It was a fun and a happy day at Tymon Park, giving parents and children from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to mingle and enjoy the beautiful weather.”

The picnic is a collaborative effort of multiple cultural groups from around Tallaght, including Integration of African Children in Ireland and Romanian Community in Ireland.

The event was well coordinated by the Fettercain Diverse Women’s Group under the leadership of and supported by the SDMIF General Secretary Foluke and other executive members; Yemi and SDMIF’s Treasurer, Jessie.

The South Dublin Migrant Integration Forum is a forum for representatives of the New Communities in South Dublin to collaborate, network and be a common voice of the communities towards achieving social inclusion, integration and participation in the decision-making process.

The picnic always promises a fun day for all ages, with members of SDMIF already “looking forward to 2027.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.