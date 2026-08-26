Irish developer Evara doubled revenues last year

DEVELOPER Evara doubled revenues last year as construction in Clonburris, Adamstown, Lucan and Saggart moved forward.

The Irish residential developer reported a combined revenue of €256 million in 2025, compared with €126 million the previous year, through 10 different entities tied to various projects underway, including those in South Dublin.

Most of the revenue recorded came from the sale of homes like those built in Tandy’s Lane and the developers also sold a building in Adamstown to the HSE for €15.8m, which is now in use as the local primary care centre.

The Evara development in Tandy’s Lane consists of 245 homes, with projects such as The Blossoms homes among their work.

The Irish developer, which rebranded from Quintain to Evara last year, has plans to build thousands of homes in Lucan, Adamstown and Clonburris over the coming years, and has already delivered thousands in Adamstown.

It was established in 2019 by Michael Hynes and Eddie Byrne and has had a strong impact on Adamstown in recent years.

It has developed about 2,200 homes at the location already, with the capacity to deliver 2,900 more – work on a site at Central Boulevard Park got underway in June for the delivery of 355 new homes.

Sites have also been acquired in Citywest and Kilternan recently, while the group also made €19m from the sale of land in 2025.

Operating profits were recorded at all entities for a combined €60m, more than double the figure recorded last year (€25m).

The company estimated that it will complete 1,400 homes this year and predicted that that will increase to 1,500 a year by next year.