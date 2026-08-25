Heritage Day is copperfastened by talent and trad

Tono Brennan with his granddaughter displaying their copper craft at the Ballyfermot Heritage Day

ON AUGUST 15, the Ballyfermot Heritage Group came together to celebrate the 23rd edition of the Ballyfermot Heritage Day, which saw a whole host of talent take centre-stage at Ballyfermot Library.

With trad music from the Ballyer Trad Hub and a copper craft exhibition hosted by Tono and Wally, there was plenty in store for everyone, regardless of their interests.

Five-year-old Carter showed off his Michael Jackson moves while The Jukes of Ukes gave it their all on the ukuleles.

Secretary of the Ballyfermot Heritage Group, Ken Larkin, thanked everyone who made the effort to attend the day, as well as the talented people who supplied hours of entertainment.

The Heritage Day gave locals the chance to get together and reunite with neighbours old and new and reminisce on bygone times.

History lovers were in for a treat on the day, as an Old Ballyfermot Photo Display was set up in the library, offering locals a trip down memory lane.

A three-times World Champion Irish dancer, Lily Reilly, made an appearance on the day alongside fellow dancers Grace and Finn, who put on a great show.

“It was lovely to see people there that met their old neighbours and friends and to hear them share their memories of when they lived in Ballyfermot and the surrounding areas,” said Ken.

Ken was truly grateful for the hard work from all the volunteers who made the 23rd year of the Heritage Day one jam-packed with entertainment for all ages.

“Of course, this day could not have happened without the great help from all in the Ballyfermot Heritage group and the great staff of Ballyfermot Library.

“Thanks to the best of Ballyfermot Talent and the surrounding areas that entertained us all throughout the day and to all that gave the Heritage Group prizes for the raffle,” he said.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.