Four men are arrested in connection with investigations into burglaries in Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny and Laois

FOUR men, including several with connections to the Tallaght area, appeared before Dublin District Court charged in connection with an investigation into burglaries across county borders.

The four, with links to Jobstown and Brookfield among them, were arrested in a silver 2006 Volvo S40 by gardaí on Thursday, August 20 in relation to burglaries in Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny and Laois and initially all detained in Dublin.

Fifty-year-old Hugh Cash of Sundale Avenue, Jobstown, is charged with two counts of possession of certain articles for use in burglary or theft and one count of obstruction of a garda officer.

Mr Cash’s son, 24-year-old John Cash, of Gorey, Co. Wexford, also appeared before the court and faced 14 charges – four burglary charges, three for dangerous driving and charges for endangerment, false registration plates, failing to stop, leaving the scene of a collision, and possession of items intended for use in a burglary.

Luke Wall (23), of Brookview Way, Brookfield is charged with eight offences, including four for burglary as well, while 23-year-old Michael

Moore-house McCarthy of Shankill was the fourth person who appeared before the court and faces three charges.

All four were remanded on bail and must remain at their given addresses – they may not leave the jurisdictions they currently reside within.

John Cash has been ordered not to enter the four counties related to the burglaries that are part of the investigation, and all may not apply for travel documents or have contact with one another.