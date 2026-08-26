Richard Dunne linked with Derry job

THE League of Ireland could be set for another big name managerial appointment with Tallaght native Richard Dunne apparently leaving himself open for the Derry City job.

Dunne made over 400 Premier League appearances in his career as well as winning Manchester City’s player of the year award four times in a row, a feat only matched by Kevin De Bruyne.

Since then Dunne has spent time in the club’s youth academy as a coach though is yet to take over a senior position yet.

He was linked with the Bohemians job in 2022 and is a UEFA Pro Licence holder. He currently also is an owner of the Monaco based FMC Elite Football Academy and recently sent one of their brightest prospects to be involved with his schoolboy club Home Farm who are set to compete in the upcoming third tier as Home Farm DCU.

Now with Derry left managerless following the departure of Tiernan Lynch, Dunne spoke on rumours that he is being considered for the position.

“Derry’s a really good club and a club that seems to have really good backing. I’m sure they have loads of potential targets and… you know, just see how it goes.

“I still do coaching, I’m at games all the time and yeah I still have ambitions to coach at a higher level.

“I’m interested in this now at Home Farm, to be part of this and to to see the workings behind the scenes and all that sort of stuff, so yeah it’s still an ambition of mine. It’s something that I enjoy doing, I enjoy being on the pitch, I enjoy watching games, I enjoy trying to help players develop.”

The project at Derry would be a difficult first job for the Dubliner, the squad have been plagued with infighting all season between Dunne’s former international teammate James McClean, the aforementioned Lynch and the board.

Perhaps Dunne would be the man to get everyone back on side and get their season back on track as they currently languish in sixth place following a recent 5-3 defeat to Bohemians.

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