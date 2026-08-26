Dolly’s Library has delivered over 420,000 books in Tallaght

DOLLY’S “legacy lives on” in Tallaght thanks to an initiative she brought to Ireland through a local non-profit organisation.

Fettercairn-based organisation Childhood Development Initiative paid tribute to American country musician Dolly Parton, who helped bring books to local kids in the area.

The American country music star, actor and philanthropist passed at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer, and CDI paid tribute to the woman who founded Dolly Parton’s Inmagination Library – a programme that was launched in the local area in 2019.

The programme was initially set up in 1995 before making its way to Tallaght seven years ago and mails free books to children from birth until they reach five years of age.

CDI has delivered an average of 5,097 Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library books every month since launching the programme in Dublin 24 and recently celebrated the delivery of over 420,000 books to Tallaght children through the initiative.

CDI CEO Marian Quinn noted the impact that the scheme has had on the local area and honoured the internationally known music icon.

The CEO said: “Today we join millions of people around the world in mourning the loss of Dolly Parton. While she will always be remembered for her music, her kindness and her generosity, we at CDI know her as someone who transformed children’s lives through a simple but powerful idea: putting books into the hands of children.

“Every month, more than 5,000 books are delivered to children in Dublin 24 through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

“Those books have helped create bedtime routines, supported school readiness, strengthened parent-child relationships and sparked a lifelong love of reading.

“Dolly may no longer be with us, but her legacy lives on in every child who opens one of those books.”

The organisation noted that the programme has become one of the area’s most recognisable and cherished early learning initiatives.

Dolly had initially set up the library to combat illiteracy in her own hometown, inspired in part by her father’s struggles.

The final book currently sent to Irish children when they turn five is The Selfish Giant by Oscar Wilde.

For CDI, the programme represents more than literacy and is about opportunity, equity and ensuring every child has the chance to develop the skills and confidence they need to thrive.

The organisation noted that at a time when concerns about literacy, educational disadvantage and child wellbeing remain prominent, Dolly Parton’s vision continues to offer a practical and powerful response: helping children start life with stories, language and imagination.