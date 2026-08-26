Climbers set to raise over €4,000 in Croagh Patrick pilgrimage

Paddy Ennis and Eamonn Connaughton are helping to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland

TWO Kilnamanagh AFC stalwarts will climb Croagh Patrick this Thursday (tomorrow) to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, with the figure understood to be “over €4,000” at the moment.

Paddy Ennis and Eamonn Connaughton will make the pilgrimage to help raise funds for the ASI, and benefit their work at the Kilnamanagh Family Recreation Centre, the neighbours of the local football club.