Rathfarnham eyes All-Ireland glory after Leinster win

Rathfarnham won the Leinster South Mixed Fourball section final in Slade Valley GC and (inset): the Mixed Foursomes winners Wicklow GC, Luke Murphy,Clodagh Doyle,Mark Doyle,Joanne Logan,Trevor Doyle,Eilish Roche,Debbie Kinsella (Capt)Margaret Bolger and Mark Kelly who defeated Castle

RATHFARNHAM Golf Club won the Leinster South Mixed Fourball section last weekend defeating Kilmashogue at the Provincial finals held in Slade Valley Golf Club.

Mixed Four Ball was introduced as a category three years ago and now Rathfarnham have won this regional title for the third year running.

They now find themselves qualified for an All Ireland quarter final against Dromoland Castle Golf Club which will be held in Westmanstown on September 5th.

Managed by Arlene Brislane and Stan Lew the squad consisted of Rory Crerar and Millie O’Donnell, Kituru Ndee and Michelle Kilcoyne, Greg Furlong and Jane Jones, Philip Rowe and Geraldine Moore with Trevor Swanton and Lorna Callanan as subs.

The team club seem to improve their All Ireland placement each year and in their first attempt reached a quarter final, followed by a semi final last year.

They will be hoping to go at least one better this time around though team manager Arlene Brislane isn’t taking anything for granted.

“I think it’s really important to celebrate that we’ve won South Leinster again, there wasn’t any expectation.

‘You never go into any golf match overly confident, it’s always on the day.

‘This year we are going into a new match with new opposition, we hope to do well but would never go in saying we are going to do this and that. We’ve got a great team, a great mix of experience and youth.”

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