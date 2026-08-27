Tallaght takes centre ring for the Emerald Box Cup

Boxing Ireland CEO Gary Stewart with Westside's Frank Stacey and (inset): Westside Boxing Club president Noel Reid with Steve Collins and Martin Murray

THE Emerald Box Cup for 2026 was recently held in Tallaght to much success.

Hosted by Westside Boxing Club, Tallaght Leisure Centre played host to competitors from all over Europe and even Canada from August 20th to the 23rd.

This year’s edition of the competition attracted 281 registered competitors with international growth evident.

Clubs competed from Canada, England, Wales, Scotland, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Latvia and Lithuania as well as across Ireland.

For Westside Boxing Club, seeing hundreds of boxers, coaches, families and supporters arriving in Tallaght was one of the proudest aspects of the weekend.

Tournament organiser and Westside Boxing Club Head Coach Frank Stacey commented on the success of the event.

“The Emerald Box Cup has become about much more than boxing.

‘It’s about bringing people together through sport and giving young boxers the opportunity to compete against people they might never otherwise meet.

‘To have clubs travelling from across Europe, the UK and as far away as Canada to come to Tallaght is something we are extremely proud of.”

The tournament also welcomed Boxing Ireland CEO Gary Stewart, President Anthony Donnelly while Tara Mari, Stephen Connolly and the team of referees, judges and officials worked tirelessly throughout the weekend.

“An event of this size simply doesn’t happen without a huge amount of work behind the scenes. First and foremost, we want to thank every boxer, coach and club who travelled and supported the Emerald Box Cup.

‘A massive thank you also has to go to Tara Mari, Stephen Connolly and all our referees and judges.

‘It was also great to welcome Gary Stewart and Anto Donnelly from Boxing Ireland. Mikael and Sebastian from BoxerBase were brilliant throughout the event.

‘The system worked extremely well and was a huge help in running a tournament of this size.”

Westside Boxing Club also thanked its committee, volunteers and everyone who gave their time before and throughout the weekend.

The club acknowledged the support of Active South Dublin/South Dublin County Council, whose support for local sporting initiatives helps clubs deliver opportunities within their communities.

“We are extremely grateful to Active South Dublin and to all of our sponsors. Academy Barbers, GFT Fitness, Ocean Electric and Jonathan Browne got behind what we were trying to achieve.

‘Events like this cost a considerable amount to organise and simply wouldn’t be possible without people and businesses willing to support community sport.”

The club was delighted to host such an event within Tallaght.

“We’re proud that this is a Tallaght event. We want people coming from Canada, Europe and across Ireland to go home talking not only about boxing, but about the welcome they received in Tallaght.

‘I’m incredibly proud of our committee and everyone who helped make the weekend happen.

‘Months of preparation go into something like this, and seeing the venue full and the boxing underway makes all that work worthwhile.”

With the 2026 competition completed, Westside Boxing Club is already looking ahead.

Preparations for the 2027 Emerald Box Cup are now underway, with the club hoping to build on this year’s success and continue developing an international boxing tournament that Tallaght and the wider community can be proud of.