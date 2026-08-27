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Kids Couch to 1k and 2k ends with a blast at Ballycragh Park
Eva, Mia, Sadie and Lilly enjoying the day

Kids Couch to 1k and 2k ends with a blast at Ballycragh Park

Grace HarteAugust 27, 2026 10:16 am

AFTER six weeks, the Park Communi-ty Centre’s Kids Couch to 1k and 2k programme finished up with a blast at Ballycragh Park this past weekend, when the highly anticipated colour run was held.

An unexpected 1,200 people showed up to the park for the final instalment of the programme, which first began at the end of June and initially attracted over 400 applications across the area.

Manager of the Park Community Centre, Tricia Saab, expressed disbelief at the number of people who showed up to partake in the colour run, which also included Mayor Francis Timmons and his fellow councillors Róisín Mannion and Emma Murphy.

“It shows how important community-based activities are for children and families. We are delighted to see so many young people getting involved, making new friends and enjoying exercise in such a positive environment,” Tricia said.

She was especially grateful for the team’s hard work and dedication over the course of the several weeks, as well as the numerous organisations that made the Colour Run Family Fun Day possible.

“Thanks to Coach Dara O’Connor and the Positive Pacers who organise the local running group. Thanks to Active South Dublin for their funding and South Dublin County Council for all their support on the day.”

The six-week run club, organised by Dara O’Connor and a team of 40 volunteers from Positive Pacers, provided affordable and accessible physical activity programmes for children aged between five and 15.

The programme encourages children to progress at their own pace with the end goal of completing a 1k or 2k distance by the end of the six weeks.

Stewart’s Foundation Sensory Bus, a brand-new fully fitted mobile sensory vehicle made its first ever appearance on the day to provide a safe, welcoming and non-clinical environment where individuals can relax and experience the therapeutic benefits of multi-sensory equipment.

Live music and a DJ supplied plenty of tunes on the day, while the South Dublin Mobile Library was parked up for the day, where the team hosted a teddy-bear story time.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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