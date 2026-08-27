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Council plan to acquire a derelict site in Rathfarnham
6 Barton Road West

Council plan to acquire a derelict site in Rathfarnham

Echo StaffAugust 27, 2026 12:16 pm

THE COUNCIL has submitted plans to An Comisiún Pleanála to acquire a 345sqm derelict site in a Rathfarnham estate through compulsory acquisition.

The local authority intends to

acquire a 345sqm derelict site in a Rathfarnham estate through compulsory acquisition.

The local authority intends to acquire the site of 6 Barton Road West through powers granted under the Derelict Sites Act 1990, as amended by the Planning and Development Act 2000.

Notice was provided by the council in May of their intention to exercise Section 14 of the Derelict Sites Act and take the house into their hands.

A derelict site is defined as any land which detracts, or is likely to detract, to a material degree from the amenity, character or appearance of land in the neighbourhood of the land in question because of the existence of structures which are in a ruinous, derelict or dangerous condition, the neglected, unsightly or objectionable condition of the land or any structures on the land, and the presence of litter, rubbish, debris or waste on the land.

Derelict sites can have a negative impact on the social, visual and commercial aspects of a neighbourhood, according to South Dublin County Council.

SDCC investigates all reports of dereliction and takes enforcement action, in accordance with the Derelict Sites Act 1990 to have the dereliction abated.

The council is required by the act to maintain a register of all derelict sites within the county borders and make it available for public inspection.

It is also required to take all reasonable steps to ensure that any land situated in the administrative area does not become or continue to be a derelict site.

According to the online register, there are currently 26 records of derelict sites across South Dublin.

The Derelict Sites Act places a duty on every owner and occupier of land to take all reasonable steps to ensure that the land does not become or continue to be a derelict site.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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