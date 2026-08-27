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Anger as mural painted over in boys school hall
St Kevin’s school and (inset) the mural in the boys school in St Kevin’s

Anger as mural painted over in boys school hall

James Roulston MooneyAugust 27, 2026 1:01 pm

THE Naomh Chaoimhín mural in St Kevin’s Boy’s National School in Kilnamanagh has been painted over, The Echo understands.

The Naomh Chaoimhin mural in the school hall on Treepark Road was created by a local artist, with the help of some of the senior children in the school in 1983, with the names of those who contributed seen when looking up close at the artwork.

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