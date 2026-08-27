Youth service in Lucan awarded almost €25k to help develop arts

CROSSCARE Lucan Youth Service has been awarded €24,350 in funding as part of the Arts Council’s programme to develop youth arts in Ireland.

The Arts Council’s Youth Ensembles Scheme supports groups of young people between the ages of 10 and 24.

The scheme focuses primarily on providing resources to this cohort to create or critically engage with ambitious and original work across any artform.

By centring young people in the creative process, this scheme affords opportunities for confidence-building, developing leadership skills and building community connections.

Research has shown that access to and participation in the arts is an essential part of childhood which improves all aspects of children’s lives.

The arts can also provide a safe and inviting space for children and young people, where they have choice and agency, can develop their ideas, interests and skills, and encounter new experiences and possibilities.

This year, a total of €246,439 has been awarded to 13 groups across Ireland through the Youth Ensemble Scheme.

This scheme is just one of several Arts Council schemes that were set up to support the development of youth arts in Ireland.

Speaking recently, Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan, said:

“For children and young people, who are at a crucial developmental stage of their lives, access to the arts is of particular importance. It is vital that we provide younger generations with safe spaces to explore and expand their creative abilities and collaborate with their peers in a meaningful way.

“This scheme is one of the many foundational supports that help to embed art and creativity in communities across the country.”

Chair of the Arts Council, Maura McGrath, added: “This scheme is particularly important in that it empowers young people to take a leading role in creative projects.

“By providing young people across the country with opportunities to participate in all stages of the creative process, this investment helps our mission of ensuring that the arts are accessible to all.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.