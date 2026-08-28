Change of use to provide six new apartments at Kiltipper

PLANS have been put forward for the change of use of a vacant restaurant to host six new apartments in Kiltipper.

The plans relate to the vacant first and mezzanine floors above Arcadia Restaurant and Pub in Marlfield Mall, located in the heart of the local Marlfield Estate and by Kiltipper Way.

The change of use of the vacant first floor level restaurant to residential includes six apartments comprising of three one-beds and three two-beds, all served by private balconies.

Minor alterations to window and door arrangements on all elevations and new first floor extension to front elevation.

Redesign of existing first floor roof patio space to provide new landscaped communal garden and open or social space for all occupants of the proposed apartments.

Six vehicular parking spaces at basement level, and dedicated bicycle/storage units at mezzanine level and dedicated bin storage area at ground floor level and all ancillary works necessary to facilitate the development are also included.

The application site is located within a mature residential, commercial and retail area, c. 125m from the Deerpark Avenue Roundabout which connects to Kiltipper Way.

Marlfield Mall is home to a number of commercial properties at ground level with residential units located on the floors above.

Originally permitted for use as a restaurant, the subject unit has remained “empty in shell condition since it was built”, according to a cover letter provided in the planning application.

A previous application for a residential development at the same location was refused by the council, and the decision was subsequently upheld by An Comisiún Pleanála following an unsuccessful appeal.

The decision from ACP had noted worry that there could be an

“adverse impact” on the residential amenity of prospective residents due to the pub in operation below.