Temporary permission refused for change of use of Knockmitten House from office use to hostel accommodation

PERMISSION has been refused for temporary planning permission for Knockmitten House, a three-storey office building located on Knockmitten Lane in Walkinstown.

The request, submitted by Mashup Property Limited, sought temporary planning permission for a period of five years to change the existing office building to hostel accommodation.

The plans also called for the provision of 15 bicycle parking spaces and all associated ancillary works necessary to facilitate the development within the Western Industrial Estate.

The Chief Executive Order states that the Planning Authority “is not satisfied that the development would provide an acceptable standard of accommodation as proposed.”

“The subject proposal, by reason of overall layout and facilities proposed would not provide for adequate levels of privacy or general amenity for future occupants.”

The facilities, including the number of sanitary facilities, access to sanitary facilities from bedroom areas, and a single kitchen/dining area to serve the entire development were deemed unsuitable for accommodation of this size.

The Chief Executive order also stated “while the proposal as indicated would provide for ‘managed short-stay hostel-style accommodation’, the duration of stay of any persons accommodated within same could not be practically limited or enforced by way of a condition on a grant of permission, even if temporary in nature.”

In November 2020, the office space was listed for €650k but sold well over this initial guide price at €916k at an online auction.

The property is arranged over ground and two upper floors and surrounding occupiers include Centrepoint Business Park, DHL Supply Chain and Nolan Kitchens.

The total floor area of the property extends to approximately 852sq.m and it has a net initial yield of 9.09 per cent.

At the time of auction, the property was described as a “prime office and logistics location”, and with the benefit of strong transport links including the nearby M50, Red Line Luas and numerous bus routes.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.