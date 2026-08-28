Manna is now available in Tulsa, Oklahoma

LOCAL entrepreneur Bobby Healy’s Manna is now available to US customers as it begins life in Tulsa, Oklahoma after ceasing Irish operations following failed attempts to set up bases in Tallaght and Dundrum.

Manna made the decision to bring an end to life in Ireland after planning permission was refused for a new aerial delivery hub for the drone delivery company at a site by Main Street, Dundrum, due to an

‘insufficient’ Noise Impact Assessment.

A different application submitted by Partas for a drone delivery hub on the site of Tallaght Enterprise Centre was withdrawn in December 2025.

However, the drone deliveries are now up and running in the American market, as the company’s website states.

Manna had hoped to get permission for the hub on a temporary five-year basis for the construction of one single storey storage and ancillary office cabin container, boundary treatments in the form of perimeter fencing, and all associated site works necessary.

The failure to do so prompted the company to take their drone deliveries overseas to the American market.

In a statement released at the time, the company said: “The lack of a clear national framework has left the sector reliant on local planning processes and created uncertainty around the infrastructure required to support drone delivery at scale”.

Manna noted that it will focus on other markets, such as the UK, US and China, and said that their decision signalled a “strategic pause” in Ireland and that plans to expand through local operational delivery hubs in Ireland will not move forward “at this time.”

Founded in 2018, Manna has developed aviation-grade drones that deliver everything from takeaways, groceries, coffees and ice creams using a speed of 80kph, delivering within a 2km radius in three minutes and carrying up to 4kg worth of items.