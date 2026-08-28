Greenhills teacher Chelle making waves in Ireland’s alternative music scene

WHETHER I’m standing in front of a secondary school classroom or delivering adult education, every lesson is, in many ways, a live performance,” explains independent alt-pop artist Chelle.

As well as being a teacher at Greenhills College for over 10 years, Chelle has also built a career in Dublin’s alternative music scene.

Recorded at Bluebird Studios alongside renowned producer Declan Lonergan, ‘Have To Do’ delivers a powerful, club-ready fusion of driving 80s synth-pop beats, pulsating basslines, and rich, dark cinematic aesthetics.

Written entirely by Chelle, the track marks a bold and confident artistic evolution into noir-pop territory, pairing retro synthwave instrumentation with an empowered, soul-inflected vocal delivery.

The release has already kicked off with explosive momentum, pulling in over 250 press offers in 72 hours in an “incredible vote of confidence”, including inbound interest from leading publications like EARMILK.

Chelle recounts that she and Declan deliberately pushed further into industrial textures, darker synths, heavier bass and sharper vocal production while resisting the temptation to “over-polish” everything.

Driven by a sleek synth groove and Chelle’s commanding vocals, the track flips the traditional heartbreak narrative on its head: you are not being replaced; you are simply being substituted by someone who is a “have to do”.

For her, the title of the song comes from “that brutal realisation that someone’s new situation isn’t an upgrade or a love story—it’s just a compromise”.

‘Have To Do’ is about “being the person someone actually wanted, while watching them settle for a situation they feel forced to endure.”

Chelle has already tasted success with her previous singles ‘Trouble’ and ‘Ain’t Lovin’ You’ after exploding onto the scene in September 2025.

She describes receiving support from outlets such as Hot Press, Extra.ie, Wexford Weekly, EARMILK, CLOUT, and Lost in the Manor as “surreal”.

Every feature, playlist and radio spin has helped build momentum, and seeing people genuinely connect with the music has been “incredibly validating”.

Following the release of ‘Have To Do’, Chelle will be heading straight back into the studio to complete her next run of singles, all leading towards her debut EP.

Alongside that, she is putting together a full live show with visuals and a band that captures the energy of the recordings.

Chelle would like to thank Declan, along with every journalist, radio presenter, playlist curator and tastemaker who has supported her music from the very beginning.

Finally, she would like to thank everyone who has listened, streamed, shared or simply taken the time to connect with what she is creating.

“Your support means more than you’ll ever know, and I genuinely can’t wait for everyone to hear ‘Have To Do’,” Chelle beams.

‘Have To Do’ is currently available to listen to on all major streaming platforms since August 12.