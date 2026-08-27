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Shamrock Rovers knocked out of Europe
Rovers boss Stephen Bradley

Shamrock Rovers knocked out of Europe

Michael HowleyAugust 27, 2026 6:11 pm

Shamrock Rovers have been eliminated from European competition for 2026 after a 1-0 defeat in Finland to KuPs on Thursday evening.

Rovers went into the game needing a win after they could only manage a 1-1 draw in Tallaght, shipping a late equaliser at home.

They would be unable to break the deadlock and fell victim to an own goal in the 74th minute after Graham Burke unfortunately glanced the ball off his head into his own net after an attempted clearance in a goalmouth scramble.

The result means that Rovers will miss out on the €3 million that they would have received for qualifying into the league phase and represents the first time since 2023 that they have failed to qualify for the competition.

What looked to be their most promising campaign yet at the start of the year given their European experience and the champions path ahead of them, has turned into the worst in recent memory as Rovers have picked up several defeats in Europe this year.

The most notable being the 5-1 defeat in Albania against Egnatia in the Europa League third qualifying round. They came into the game with a two goal lead on aggregate and progression would have ensured them a Europa League playoff which would have guaranteed European football for the year.

Rovers have no time to lick their wounds however as they must return from Finland and prepare for a trip to the Brandywell on Sunday to take on Derry City.

Now with no European or Cup football to focus on, their sole attention can be directed towards the league campaign.

 

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