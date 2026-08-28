Tallaght’s Amilia Keating returns to theatre with award-winning Ross & Rachel

THE Civic Theatre and Bitter Like a Lemon proudly present the Irish premiere of James Fritz’s award-winning play Ross & Rachel, directed by Lee Coffey and starring Amilia Keating.

First premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2015, ‘Ross & Rachel’ became a sold-out sensation before transferring to New York and touring the UK.

The play takes a sharp, darkly funny and deeply moving look at modern love, asking what happens after the fairy-tale ending.

Inspired by the cultural shorthand of television’s most famous on-again, off-again couple, Fritz’s play explores romance, expectation, mortality and the stories we tell ourselves about finding “The One”. (Concord Theatricals)

This week, The Echo sat down with Amilia, best known for her role as Katy O’Brien in ‘Fair City’, to discuss ‘Ross & Rachel’, which premieres in the Civic on September 15, performing at 8pm every night apart from September 20 until September 26.

There will also be a 1pm lunchtime show performing on September 23, and 3pm shows perform on the two Saturdays of September 19 and September 26.

For booking details, visit the Civic’s website.

Tell us about Ross & Rachel without giving too much away.

Ok, so take Ross and Rachel and drop them into working-class Dublin. It follows them making their way through life together, for better or for worse.

It plays with that idea of the “will they, won’t they” couple and asks what happens after the happily ever after, when real life kicks in.

There are loads of laughs and ‘Friends’ references, but underneath it all, it’s a really human story about love, relationships and the things life throws at you when you least expect them.

What was it that inspired you to take this role? How did you first come to know this story?

‘Ross & Rachel’ premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2015. We were there at the same time with a show called ‘Leper + Chip’, and a friend of mine saw ‘Ross & Rachel’ and said, “You have to see this show. I can really see you doing it in a few years.”

I’m also a huge ‘Friends’ fan, so obviously a play called ‘Ross & Rachel’ was always going to get my attention.

Like so many people, I grew up with these characters and feel like I know them, which makes what this play does with that relationship all the more interesting.

And here we are, 11 years later! Would you say you have had to approach this production differently, considering it is a one-woman show?

I’ve been offered a couple of one-woman shows over the course of my career, and, honestly, I’ve always been terrified of them.

For me, so much of the magic of theatre comes from that energetic bounce you get from other actors when you’re sharing a stage.

I love being part of an ensemble. A one-woman show is completely different.

It’s just you up there, and there’s nowhere to hide. You feel very vulnerable.

But I think it’s time. I haven’t been on stage in four years.

I took some time away when I got pregnant with my 3rd, finished an online diploma at UCD and started an electrical company with my husband.

I knew I needed to find a way to work from home so I could be there for the kids while they were still small.

Now, I’m probably mad for choosing a one-woman show as the thing to come back with!

But I think I’m ready to start doing things that terrify me.

Getting to perform the Irish premiere of this play is a huge honour, and I genuinely can’t wait for people to see it. Will I pull it off? I dunno, come see!

What has been your favourite part of working on this production so far and why?

My favourite part so far has been the support from the Civic.

It honestly feels like home. There’s such a sense that everyone is behind the show and that it’s a real team effort.

I grew up in Tymon North in Tallaght, and our director, Lee Coffey, is from Kilnamanagh, so it’s deadly to finally get to perform on a stage in Tallaght.

Even though I’ve lived in Dublin 12 for over 20 years now, I’m incredibly proud of being from Tallaght.

There’s something really special about coming home to do this show.

What have been some of the biggest challenges you have encountered working on this production so far, and how have you navigated them?

Even though the play is full of laughs and ‘Friends’ references, it’s also very dark. It goes somewhere you might not expect.

Grief is a huge theme in the play.

I think loss teaches you just how precious life is, and unfortunately, sometimes we don’t fully realise that until it’s too late.

I know I’m way more aware of my own mortality now I have three little boys counting on me.

I’m not afraid of death, but I’m afraid that they’ll need me someday and I won’t be here to help them.

Which is something the play touches on. The thought of leaving someone you love must be such a painful process.

‘Ross & Rachel’ explores how, at any moment, life can completely pull the rug out from under you.

Finding my way into that part of the story has been challenging, but it’s also what makes the play feel so real to me.

Do you have any more projects planned for the rest of 2026?

Yes! I’m going straight from ‘Ross & Rachel’ into rehearsals for a new play called ‘Good Girls’, written by Clare Monnelly and directed by Aaron Monaghan.

It’s a six-hander with an all-female cast, set in a shed where the characters used to hang out as teenagers.

The story moves between them as kids and as women now in their 30s.

Can you tell I’m buzzing for it? Who would you like to thank for helping you with ‘Ross & Rachel’ so far?

I’d really like to thank Donal Shiels, the artistic director of The Civic.

He never once doubted my ability to be a mother of three and still perform.

His attitude was never, “Can you make this work?”

It was always, “How can The Civic support you in getting back out there?” That has meant an enormous amount to me.

I’d also like to thank Lee Coffey for adapting rehearsals around my family and for creating such a fun, safe space to work in.

It is scary getting back on stage after such a long break, and he has made the whole experience feel exciting rather than terrifying.

He’s a brilliant director and absolutely one to watch. I really believe this is only the beginning for him, and I feel very lucky to be working with him at this point in his career.

The brilliant Niamh, Sandra and Mary at The Civic, who are honestly just the coolest, most supportive women.

This show really is a team effort, and it wouldn’t be happening without them.

Finally, thank you to James Fritz for allowing us to bring this to Irish audiences.

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