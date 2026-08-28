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Culligan water company aims to create over 100 new jobs
Culligan offers water coolers, instant hot water taps and bottle refill stations and (inset): Managing Director John O’Connor

Culligan water company aims to create over 100 new jobs

James Roulston MooneyAugust 28, 2026 9:05 am

BALLYMOUNT-BASED filtered water company Culligan Ireland aims to deliver over 100 jobs in the next three years, including 54 next year in a multi-million-euro investment.

Culligan, with offices in Merrywell Business Park for their business sector, will aim to deliver 102 jobs by 2029, with the majority planned for next year and 48 planned for 2029 as the company looks to grow its workforce to around 300 in the coming years.

Culligan offers water products such as water coolers, instant hot water taps and bottle refill stations, among others.

The new roles include customer service staff, delivery drivers and water technicians, with the company operating from depots in Ballymount, Galway and Cork.

Managing Director of Culligan Ireland John O’Connor laid out the need for such ‘investment’. Mr O’Connor said: “We are fortunate to have high-quality, natural water sources in Ireland, but many still struggle to navigate hard water, limescale, chlorine and other contaminants.

“Our investment enables us to sustainably enhance Culligan Ireland’s services and solutions for businesses and households across Ireland.”

Culligan delivers more than 600,000 reusable 19-litre water bottle drums to businesses across Ireland each year.

The plans to expand their workforce come after several acquisitions in recent years such as Tipperary Water, Glenpatrick Water’s commercial drinking divisions, Celtic Water Solutions and Waterlogic.

Culligan Ireland has grown its workforce by 55 per cent in the last three years, reflecting its revenue growth and a strong demand nationwide for filtered, sustainable water at work and home.

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