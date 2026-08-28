Kayla (14) captures gold and a World Championship in MMA fighting

FOURTEEN-YEAR-OLD Kayla Murtagh from Rathcoole returned home on Monday with a gold medal around her neck after becoming a World Champion in MMA.

Kayla won gold in the 37kg weight class while representing Ireland at the IMMAF Youth World Championships held in Abu Dhabi and walked through the Dublin Airport doors with her head held high and her medal on display.

IMMAF, the International Mixed-Martial Arts Federation, is the global body for the sport, and the young mixed-martial artist holds an undefeated record through her fights recognised by them.

Kayla triumphed over Russian and Israeli opposition in the United Arab Emirates to earn the international glory and add to a growing trophy cabinet bolstered by performances this year – she defeated her opponents at the Worlds via decision and submission respectively.

The local teen also represented her country on the European stage earlier in the year and came away with gold as well, when she dispatched the same Israeli opponent in Belgrade, Serbia.

Her father, Paul Dunne, noted that Kayla is a “very humble” child who values hard work greatly, and is reaping the rewards of her dedication.

Paul said: “People are saying that the sky’s the limit for her, but she’s very humble – she’s all about hard work.

“She really performed well on the big stage, not a problem to her. Nothing phased her.”

The young fighter trains out of SBG Ireland in Inchicore, which has been the home of several Irish talents over the years that have made it to well-known promotions such as the UFC and Cage Warriors and even fought for and claimed belts in these high-profile competitions.

Kayla also trains with Setanta Muay Thai in Newcastle, which has had several youth fighters gain attention for victories abroad also after only forming in recent years.

Paul explained the sport is a family affair and Kayla is following in her mother’s footsteps, who travels with her around the world to tournaments.

“Her mother is Lisa Murtagh and she’s a fighter herself that trains out of SBG as well. She’s following in her Ma’s footsteps – her Ma fought at that level, European and World Championships.

“She’s got good guidance there . . . she’s great to have there because she’s been there, done that.”