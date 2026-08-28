Tallaght lecturer publishes children’s book inspired by family bedtime stories

“JOHNNY Hedgehog is a nine-year-old boy with a passion for life,” explains TUD Tallaght early childhood care and education lecturer Cherry Jordan.

This is in regard to her new book ‘Johnny Hedgehog and the Summer Holidays’, launching in the Park Community Centre.

This book is a local initiative, and proceeds from this book are going to Barnardos.

As stated above, the story follows Johnny, a passionate nine-year-old boy who lives with his mam and his younger brother Joey.

When Johnny is around, ordinary life takes on a bit of magic. The story starts with Johnny getting his summer holidays from school, and his mum makes up a game to pick where in Ireland they will go on their holidays.

The family heads to an island off Ireland, and it is on this holiday that Johnny finds a glass bottle on the beach with a treasure map and clues.

This is the beginning of a wonderful adventure, and the people Johnny meets along the way become a part of the adventure.

It is a story that could happen to anyone; it is also a story that will inspire children to create their own fun and adventure.

As Cherry describes, it is a story that “could happen to anyone; it is also a story that will inspire children to create their own fun and adventure”.

The inspiration for this story came about from Cherry trying to parent her three young children at home during COVID and making up stories at bedtime.

“After a while I thought, ‘Maybe I should write the stories down’,” she remarks.

Her favourite part of working on the book so far has been that it has changed the way she looks at things: “Having to think like an adventurous, enthusiastic nine-year-old who grabs life with both hands makes me look at the world with new eyes.”

Putting her ideas down on paper was a challenge at first, but she has overcome this by starting to write without stopping: “I only reread what I have written after I have a few paragraphs completed; otherwise, I would not get past the starting point.”

Another challenge has been trying to distribute and advertise the book, which is outside of her comfort zone, but she would

“love to see the book do well for Barnardos because I really believe in the work they do for children and families”.

Cherry also believes that it takes a village to raise a child, and this is her way of giving back to the village.

She has plans to make two more books, one of which is nearly finished as of writing.

Cherry would like to thank Barnardos, her family and friends, and The Echo for their support.

‘Johnny Hedgehog and the Summer Holidays’ will be published on August 27, and the book launch will take place on August 29 from 12pm in the Park Community Centre.

This is an open event for local children and families to attend. There will be arts and crafts, teas and coffees, cupcakes and a book reading.

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