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Lord Mayor hosts RAMS in Rhythm for Mansion House tea after July duet performance
RAMS in Rhythm at the Mansion House

Lord Mayor hosts RAMS in Rhythm for Mansion House tea after July duet performance

James Roulston MooneyAugust 28, 2026 10:10 am

The Lord Mayor of Dublin invited the RAMS in Rhythm to the Mansion House on Friday, August 21 for afternoon tea after a duet at a recent performance in July.

Newcastle-based RAMS in Rhythm were spotted by Lord Mayor of Dublin, Cllr Daryl Barron at an event in Carlton Nursing Home in Donaghmede where they performed for the residents and their families at a barbecue day.

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