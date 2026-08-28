David’s time with St Anne’s GAA club was ‘positive, and enthusiastic’

BOHERNABREENA local David Barnes has been described as “the definition of St Anne’s” following his death after a short illness on Friday.

The 60-year-old from the High Road was a well-known figure around the club and had been involved with the side for years both on and off the field, working as a selector for the senior men’s side in the last few years.

David togged out for Junior and Senior league victories with the St Anne’s sides of the 1990s and became part of the furniture at the club as the years went by.

He was also a family man with a wife and four kids, as well as a brother and two sisters – his brother Paul paid tribute to him.

Paul described his older brother as “brilliant”, “witty” and one that was popular for his joy and helpfulness.

David’s brother said: “He was brilliant – always witty, always looking for a laugh over everything, but never harmful . . . the essence of him would be wit and fun, and doing things for other people, like volunteering.

“He was in the Civil Defence for 20 years and they played a big part in his funeral, and he got to have the tricolour on his coffin for his long service.”

Paul stated that his brother volunteered for many things over the years, from work at the local club to the boy scouts.

His time with St Anne’s saw him work with the senior panel, be a member of their executive committee and provide repairs to the netting on club grounds, as well as signage and sponsorship through his company, Apt Signs.

True to Paul’s words, David was also known to come up with a joke or pull a prank around the club that would help lift spirits.

A statement from St Anne’s GAA reads: “David was the definition of St Anne’s – so positive, so enthusiastic, and always giving his time to others.

“He gave us so many great memories, on and off the field, and he will be so fondly remembered by everyone who had the privilege to know him.”

Paul noted that his impressions on people were wide-reaching, as some had travelled from foreign lands to pay their respects at the funeral on Monday in St Anne’s Church.

David had only got sick in the last few months and since his death after the short illness, his brother has realised just how popular he was, with people even coming over from Spain and America in recent days for him.

Paul recalled his big brother messing around while on holidays abroad when they were teenagers and added that that was a commonly seen side of him, but that he’d always be welcoming and caring too, sometimes in ways you wouldn’t see in the moment.

“Just always messing, always messing, but always there and always welcoming people, always.

“Without you fully noticing he was even doing it, he was always looking out for you.”