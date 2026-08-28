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Call for State to issue glucose monitors for Type 2 Diabetes
Paul Nugent could not figure out when his blood was low enough to eat again

Call for State to issue glucose monitors for Type 2 Diabetes

James Roulston MooneyAugust 28, 2026 4:03 pm

AN OLD BAWN resident has called on the Government to provide continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) to patients with Type 2 Diabetes through the Long-Term Illness scheme after his experience.

Paul Nugent (54), from Deerpark was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in 2015 and recently began to use a CGM after years of finger-pricking that he felt did not make a huge difference to his life.

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