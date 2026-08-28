Call for State to issue glucose monitors for Type 2 Diabetes

Paul Nugent could not figure out when his blood was low enough to eat again

AN OLD BAWN resident has called on the Government to provide continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) to patients with Type 2 Diabetes through the Long-Term Illness scheme after his experience.

Paul Nugent (54), from Deerpark was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in 2015 and recently began to use a CGM after years of finger-pricking that he felt did not make a huge difference to his life.