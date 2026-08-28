Local Faces: Deirdre Satelle
A TREAT this week as we travel to Glenasmole, one of the most picturesque jewels of our manor, writes Ken Doyle.
It’s also quite remote, nestled as it is in the valleys of the Dublin Mountains.
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AUTHOREcho Staff
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