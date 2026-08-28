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Local Faces: Deirdre Satelle
Deirdre Satelle, manager of Glenasmole Community Centre

Local Faces: Deirdre Satelle

Echo StaffAugust 28, 2026 1:48 pm

A TREAT this week as we travel to Glenasmole, one of the most picturesque jewels of our manor, writes Ken Doyle.

It’s also quite remote, nestled as it is in the valleys of the Dublin Mountains.

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