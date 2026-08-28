Gardaí appeal for witnesses after body discovered in Ravensdale Park, Kimmage

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the body in Ravensdale Park, Kimmage, on August 25.

The body is believed to be that of a female aged in her 20s and has since been removed from the scene which has undergone a technical examination.

A post-mortem examination was carried out by the State Pathologist. The results of the post-mortem examination have not been released for operational reasons.

A Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to support the family of the deceased.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Crumlin Garda Station.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area of Ravensdale Park and Kimmage Road Lower, Dublin 12 between 8:30pm on Monday August 24 2026 and 8:30am on Tuesday August 25 and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on (01) 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.