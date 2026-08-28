Search
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after body discovered in Ravensdale Park, Kimmage
Body discovered in Ravensdale Park, Kimmage

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after body discovered in Ravensdale Park, Kimmage

Grace HarteAugust 28, 2026 3:40 pm

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the body in Ravensdale Park, Kimmage, on August 25.

The body is believed to be that of a female aged in her 20s and has since been removed from the scene which has undergone a technical examination.

A post-mortem examination was carried out by the State Pathologist. The results of the post-mortem examination have not been released for operational reasons.

A Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to support the family of the deceased.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Crumlin Garda Station.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area of Ravensdale Park and Kimmage Road Lower, Dublin 12 between 8:30pm on Monday August 24 2026 and 8:30am on Tuesday August 25 and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on (01) 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Read More


Francis Ledwidge Society chairman’s Award of Excellence

Ballyfermot

THE Chairman of the Inchicore Francis Ledwidge Society, Liam O’Meara was honoured with the Award of Excellence by the Pakistan Overseas Community...

Knights in light armour clash their way to an cupán tae at the Aon Scéal Café

Tallaght

TALLAGHT was transported into medieval times on Saturday afternoon when armour-clad knights fought for their honour in the heart of the village....

Citywise sign contract to start work on new centre

Tallaght

CITYWISE Education has signed a contract to begin construction of the new “genuinely pioneering” Climate, Science and Language Centre in Jobstown. Citywise...

Tallaght clean‑up finds nearly 200 nitrous oxide canisters in just one hour

News

Nearly 200 discarded nitrous oxide canisters were collected in just one hour during a clean-up in Tallaght, including some found at roadsides...

Temporary permission refused for change of use of Knockmitten House from office use to hostel accommodation

Property

PERMISSION has been refused for temporary planning permission for Knockmitten House, a three-storey office building located on Knockmitten Lane in Walkinstown. The...

Change of use to provide six new apartments at Kiltipper

Property

PLANS have been put forward for the change of use of a vacant restaurant to host six new apartments in Kiltipper. The...

Not-for-profit Re-turn board members earned 16% increase

Business

Board members of the not-for-profit deposit return scheme, Re-turn, based in Clondalkin, earned a 16 per cent increase to their pay last...

Culligan water company aims to create over 100 new jobs

Tallaght

BALLYMOUNT-BASED filtered water company Culligan Ireland aims to deliver over 100 jobs in the next three years, including 54 next year in...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST