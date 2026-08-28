Long-Established Rathgar Therapy Practice Launches Low-Cost Counselling Service

Triona McGearty, Owner, who will lead the team of expert therapists at Orwellness

Orwellness, a counselling and psychotherapy practice established in Rathgar Village in 2011, has announced the introduction of a new low-cost counselling service following a recent change of ownership.

The practice has recently been taken over by psychotherapist and executive coach Tríona McGearty, a former Tallaght native who has lived and worked in the Rathgar area for many years.

As part of the next chapter for Orwellness, Tríona is introducing a low-cost counselling service designed to make professional therapeutic support more accessible to people who may otherwise find the cost of private therapy prohibitive.

“Therapy can make an enormous difference in somebody’s life, but we also have to recognise that the cost of accessing private counselling can simply be beyond reach for many people,” says Tríona.

“One of the things that was really important to me in taking over Orwellness was that it would continue to be part of the local community. I wanted to create a way for people to access good therapeutic support at a more affordable cost, in a professional and welcoming environment.”

The new service will offer low-cost, in-person counselling sessions at Orwellness in Rathgar Village, delivered by trainee and pre-accredited therapists who are completing their professional clinical training and working within appropriate supervision and professional requirements.

Clients accessing the service will be carefully matched with a suitable therapist, with an emphasis on providing a safe, confidential and supportive therapeutic experience.

Tríona, an accredited psychotherapist and EMDR practitioner, hopes the service will provide another route into therapy for people who may have been putting off seeking help because of financial pressures.

“People don’t necessarily need to wait until they are in crisis to come to therapy,” she says.

“Sometimes having a confidential space to talk, feel heard and understand what is happening in your life can be incredibly valuable. My hope is that the low-cost service removes one of the barriers that can prevent people from taking that first step.”

Orwellness has been providing counselling and psychotherapy services in Rathgar since 2011 and will continue to provide a home for a range of independent therapists and practitioners alongside the new low-cost service.

The development forms part of a wider renewal of Orwellness under its new ownership, while retaining its focus on providing a warm, discreet and professional therapeutic space in the heart of Rathgar Village.

Low-Cost Counselling Enquiries

The low-cost counselling service is available in person at Orwellness, Rathgar Village. For further information or to enquire about availability, email: info@orwellwellness.ie