Speaker Conolly pub transformed for third series of Kin

THE SPEAKER CONOLLY has been transformed into The Snake Pit as the new season of hit Irish TV series Kin is now filming.

Kin is set to return for its third series and will be filming in the local area once more, this time at the site of Firhouse pub, The Speaker Connolly.

The Speaker Connolly temporarily closed its doors in July to accommodate works on the site, which will redevelop and transform the pub into a brand new one, and the show has made use of the pub in the interim.

Plans to demolish the well-known local pub to make way for 55 residential units were approved in March 2025.

A public house and restaurant, 55 apartments, a café, beauty salon, gym and medical centre with all associated site works are included in the plans. The crime show had previously helped to bring wider recognition for The Furry Bog Pub in Whitechurch with its use as a filming location in earlier seasons.

However, the bankruptcy of Canadian production company Bron, which made the initial offerings of the series, was the final nail in the coffin for the local establishment that closed its doors in September 2023.

The show is centred around the Kinsellas, a fictional Dublin crime family embroiled in gangland war, with the likes of Daredevil star Charlie Cox among the cast, as well as Aidan Gillen and Ciarán Hinds, and had first premiered in September 2021.

A second season followed in 2023 before the issues with Bron brought the show to a halt.

Kin overcame the issues that caused a delay in its return and a third season was confirmed last month, which is set to hit TV screens across the country next year.

The new season is being produced by Irish company Metropolitan Pictures and House of June, with the latter co-founded by star Cox.

The upcoming season’s synopsis states: “KIN Season three reunites the nation with the Kinsella crime family. As they consolidate power, buried betrayals and festering rivalries turn inward, and the greatest threat to the family empire becomes the family itself.”