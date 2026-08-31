Citywest and Lucan look to the future with state-of-the-art school buildings
TWO SCHOOLS in Citywest and Lucan opened its doors to new state-of-the-art permanent buildings after several years of construction.
Citywest-based Gaelscoil Lír’s new facility is located near their old home by the Saggart Luas stop and includes 16 classrooms, 2 classes for students with special needs, and a hall, and will serve the nearby communities.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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