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Citywest and Lucan look to the future with state-of-the-art school buildings
Gaelscoil Lír – ‘Caibidil nua inár scéal’

Citywest and Lucan look to the future with state-of-the-art school buildings

James Roulston MooneyAugust 31, 2026 9:39 am

TWO SCHOOLS in Citywest and Lucan opened its doors to new state-of-the-art permanent buildings after several years of construction.

Citywest-based Gaelscoil Lír’s new facility is located near their old home by the Saggart Luas stop and includes 16 classrooms, 2 classes for students with special needs, and a hall, and will serve the nearby communities.

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