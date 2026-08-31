Liffey Promenade progress delays put down to supply-chain challenges

COUNCILLOR Caroline Brady shared an update on works at the Liffey Promenade which is part of the wider Lucan Village Enhancement Scheme, following a delay in the project’s delivery.

It was reported by Cllr Brady that the delay related to supply issues affecting delivery of critical paving materials for the project, which have since been resolved.

The contractor assigned to the project has been making “significant progress” on site and additional resources are now allocated to the project.

The projected completion date for the scheme is the end of August, as works are currently advancing across a number of areas.

Cllr Brady shared that she is aware that “residents have noticed periods where activity on the site appeared slow particularly the stop/go nature of the delays.”

The slow progress reflected the “wider supply-chain challenges” that had an effect across the construction industry in Ireland this year.

These challenges impacted the availability and delivery of key materials, in the case of this project, paving material which was required for the next phases of the project.

Construction has since intensified and progress is becoming more visible at the Weir now that these materials are readily available.

The initial plans for the works on the promenade build upon improvements that were first constructed in 2008 to provide additional incentives for people to enjoy the tranquillity and nature that surrounds the Lucan weir and bridge.

Listed in the plans include the construction of new steps from the bridge side to improve access to the promenade, while the existing entrance from Watery Lane will also be upgraded to provide more of a gateway to the amenity.

Additional seating areas and landscaping were also included in the plans, alongside a proposed layout to allow for temporary stalls to be erected if need be during community festivals or pop-up markets.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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