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Bouncy castles, barbecues and 400 ice creams bring joy to the day out
Christine, Lynn, Layla, Myla, Cody and Heidi

Bouncy castles, barbecues and 400 ice creams bring joy to the day out

Grace HarteAugust 31, 2026 10:54 am

A FANTASTIC day of fun was held at Quarryvale Community and Youth Centre as several organisations came together to ensure locals were treated to a successful Community Fun Day.

Organisers were blown away by the turnout, as an estimated 350 people from the local area showed up to see what the Community Fun Day had to offer.

The day did not disappoint, and the proof was in the ice cream, as nearly 400 were handed out on the day to those in the mood for a sweet treat.

A barbecue was also on site to feed the throngs of people. It was run by members of the Crosscare team who were kept busy keeping up with the rate at which the burgers and hot dogs were being eaten.

Bouncy castles, inflatable obstacle courses and football games kept the children busy for hours, thanks to funding from SDCC and South Dublin Partnership, who ensured that organisers can make the day as fun as possible.

The Community Centre was transformed into a mini farmyard on the day, as a petting zoo filled with farm animals was set up outside, giving children the chance to feed and pet goats and chickens, to name but a few.

One of the event organisers, Tara Flynn expressed her gratitude for everyone who showed up and made the day such a success, especially her younger helpers.

“Thanks to the whole community. Everyone always comes together, even the younger groups – the junior leaders – they participate and help me with everything, any events, any arts and crafts or summer activities, they’re just fantastic,” she said.

When Quarryvale staff members are not busy organising incredible community events, they are working hard to provide a long list of facilities and support for locals.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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