Rovers show grit in 3–3 Brandywell thriller as Pats slip to Waterford defeat

Shamrock Rovers overcame great adversity to battle for a valuable point at the Brandywell last Sunday afternoon as their match with Derry finished 3-3.

Rovers found themselves down at various points in the game. Derry found themselves 2-0 up after the first 20 minutes though Michael Noonan was able to reduce the deficit to one goal in the 28th minute.

That would be nullified shortly after with Derry getting another just after the half hour mark to make the score 3-1 heading into half time.

Second half goals however from Graham Burke and Dylan Watts in the final 20 minutes of the game would see that Rovers would leave the Brandywell with something to show for their efforts and earn a potentially invaluable point to keep themselves firm favourites for the title.Stephen Bradley credited his players afterwards.

“I think how people can question this group is incredible. It baffles me.

‘They show time and time again so much grit and character and obviously quality.

‘I’m extremely proud of them. We know it comes but I understand that people are used to us winning and it comes with results.

‘Some of the language used against the group was really, really poor considering what they’ve done and what they continue to do. I think they should have more credit in the bank than that.”

St Patrick’s Athletic lost valuable points last Friday night as they were defeated by Graham Coughlan’s Waterford FC 2-0 at Richmond Park.

Pats ultimately could not complain about the result with Waterford comfortably being the better team throughout the game.

Pats put in a performance that was more reminiscent of last year’s displays in that they appeared unable to create clear cut chances and were reduced to relying on longshots or loose balls to get any type of strike away.

Waterford meanwhile looked comfortable on the ball and threatening in attack with former Saint Tommy Lonergan going close on multiple occasions. The striker was unable however to add to his current tally of 14 goals which remains the highest in the league.

He would not be needed however as Jorgen Voilas and John Mahon would both score in the second half to give the away side the victory.