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Time for joggers, walkers and runners to sign up for the Citywest Wellness Walk in aid of the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice
Citywest Wellness Walk is a chance for healthy exercise, and a great help for a charity

Time for joggers, walkers and runners to sign up for the Citywest Wellness Walk in aid of the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice

James Roulston MooneyAugust 31, 2026 12:14 pm

THE CITYWEST Wellness Walk in aid of LauraLynn Children’s Hospice returns this year on Thursday, September 3 at 1pm on Citywest Business Campus.

The wellness walk is open to walkers, joggers and runners, and will start and finish at 5 Riverwalk opposite the outdoor dining deck at Bel Cibo Restaurant on the campus and take between 30 and 40 minutes, with all funds raised set to go toward the children’s hospice.

A mega raffle will also be held on the day, with several big prizes to be won from a NordMende 55” Ultra HD Smart TV to a €50 Penney’s Gift Voucher and more, with all prizes noted to be transferrable – the winner also does not have to be there on the day to collect their prize.

The all-ages walk will return for its 15th year after participants came together to break the five-figure barrier once more at last year’s event, raising over

€10,500 in September 2025, after raising more than €13,000 in 2024.

LauraLynn, the recipient of the Wellness Walk donations, is the only hospice for children in Ireland with life-limiting conditions and requires donations to operate.

People are encouraged to get a group together for the event, get some fresh air, and take part in something that matters.

Organisers noted that support for the event will help Ireland’s only children’s hospice care for these precious children and their families.

Organisers stated: “Your ticket purchase and your generosity, will directly contribute to improving the quality of life of children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

“Thank you on behalf of LauraLynn for helping families to make the most of short and precious lives.”

Tickets for the event are listed at €15 on Eventmaster and child tickets are free. Raffle tickets on their own are priced at €10.

Those who wish to purchase a ticket can scan the flyer to acquire tickets and also donate to LauraLynn.

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