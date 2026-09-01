FoodCloud and Guaranteed Irish link-up targets food waste
TALLAGHT-based FoodCloud has entered into a new strategic partnership with Guaranteed Irish that aims to help businesses reduce food waste while supporting over 650 community organisations across the nation.
FoodCloud, of Broomhill Business Park, has begun a partnership with the national non-profit organisation with the goal of helping businesses create meaningful social impact by preventing more food from going to waste, supporting communities and contributing to a more circular economy.