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FoodCloud and Guaranteed Irish link-up targets food waste
Helping businesses make a stronger impact and adhere to UN sustainability goals

FoodCloud and Guaranteed Irish link-up targets food waste

James Roulston MooneySeptember 1, 2026 10:00 am

TALLAGHT-based FoodCloud has entered into a new strategic partnership with Guaranteed Irish that aims to help businesses reduce food waste while supporting over 650 community organisations across the nation.

FoodCloud, of Broomhill Business Park, has begun a partnership with the national non-profit organisation with the goal of helping businesses create meaningful social impact by preventing more food from going to waste, supporting communities and contributing to a more circular economy.

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