Clondalkin Heritage Week recalls anglers on the Camac

CLONDALKIN Heritage Week proved to be a roaring success this year, as the Round Tower Heritage Group pulled out all the stops to organise a jam-packed week of events.

From August 17-23, a full schedule of events was planned for each day, starting with a talk in Clondalkin Library by Antoine Giacometti on archaeological excavations at De La Salle in Ballyfermot.

It was a full community effort for the seven day event, as several venues across Clondalkin got involved and provided space for the numerous events that were planned, including Brú Chrónáin and the Clondalkin Library.

One of the most anticipated events of the week was a special showing of ‘Clondalkin Anglers Association Remembered’, which attracted a huge crowd.

This piece of film related to the period when the anglers were on the River Camac from 1958 to 1986 until the paper mill closed, giving viewers an incredible insight into the way of life of those who made their living on the River Camac.

Many of the attendees knew someone featured in the film and gave a few of them the chance to see long-gone relatives appear once again on the big screen.

The River Camac was an important element in Clondalkin’s history, as attendees learned from local historian Paddy Ging and members of Friends of the Camac.

Tom Keogh, a member of the Clondalkin Heritage Group, was grateful to see a great turnout for the Sunday stroll, saying: “It was very well received and very informative, it described the history of the river, especially the industrial history, and the number of mills that were on the river, from gunpowder to paper mills. It also spoke about its environmental impact and the various changes on the river over the years.”

He looks forward to Heritage Week every year and wished it was elongated to two full weeks, to allow even more events to take place.

“It is a brilliant week, Heritage Week. You only have to look at the National Heritage Week programme to see there is such a variety of events, there is always something for everybody.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme