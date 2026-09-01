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Tenants’ union demands immediate action by county council over repairs
Calls for immediate action to get proper maintenance

Tenants’ union demands immediate action by county council over repairs

James Roulston MooneySeptember 1, 2026 12:45 pm

CATU Tallaght hand-delivered a formal demand letter to the council on Monday calling for immediate engagement over outstanding repairs at MacUíllíam estate in Jobstown.

The local branch of the membership-based national tenants’ union has given the local authority two weeks to engage directly with them and the repairs campaign organised by tenants at the estate near Fortunestown Lane.

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