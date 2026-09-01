Tenants’ union demands immediate action by county council over repairs
CATU Tallaght hand-delivered a formal demand letter to the council on Monday calling for immediate engagement over outstanding repairs at MacUíllíam estate in Jobstown.
The local branch of the membership-based national tenants’ union has given the local authority two weeks to engage directly with them and the repairs campaign organised by tenants at the estate near Fortunestown Lane.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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