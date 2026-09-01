Firefighters battle recycling facility blaze in Clondalkin

Firefighters have been at the scene of a fire at a Clondalkin recycling facility near Station Road since midday as they look to battle flames that have led to smoke in the surrounding area.

Three fire engines, a Senior Officer and a turntable ladder are at the scene of a fire in a recycling facility with smoke visible across the area.

Smoke can be seen between M50 J7 Lucan and J9 Red Cow and drivers are asked to pay attention to the road ahead by Dublin Fire Brigade due to reduced visibility – the M50 and Naas Road are both noted to be dealing with heavy traffic as people.

DFB have also advised residents affected by smoke to keep their doors and windows closed.

A statement from DFB reads: “Dublin Fire Brigade were called to a fire in a recycling facility in Clondalkin at approximately 12.30 hours on Tuesday 1st of September.

“Firefighter/Paramedics were dispatched by our control centre and we currently have three fire engines, a turntable ladder and a Senior Officer on scene.

“Smoke is visible across the area and we are asking motorists to slow down and pay attention to the road ahead as visibility is reduced.

“Residents in the area are also asked to keep doors and windows closed if they are affected by smoke.”