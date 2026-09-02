€5m wastewater infrastructure completed in Cookstown

A €5 MILLION investment in wastewater infrastructure has been completed in Cookstown by Uisce Éireann, increasing network capacity and providing essential infrasture to Tallaght.

This work will support future residential and economic development in the area, allowing for the development of up to 1,600 homes while improving the resilience and performance of essential wastewater services for the community.

The project itself involved the installation of 650m of new sewer pipeline along Belgard Road and Airton Road and were delivered on behalf of Uisce Éireann by GMC Utilities Group Ltd.

Full road reinstatement works will be completed in the coming weeks following the completion of the project.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD, welcomed the completion of this vital work in the Cookstown area.

“This project completion is so important for Cookstown and the community here. This kind of investment really does strengthen the local wastewater network and that’s essential for families and business.

“It also sets up the area well for upcoming developments as Tallaght continues to grow. I am backing Uisce Éireann to keep this delivery moving for communities who need quality water and wastewater networks across Dublin.”

Uisce Éireann Programme Manager, Padraic Fitzgerald said, “This investment is an important step in ensuring the wastewater network in Cookstown can meet the needs of the community today and into the future.

“By increasing network capacity, we have strengthened local infrastructure and provided the foundations needed to support future housing and development.

“We would like to thank local residents, businesses, and road users for their patience and cooperation while these works were carried out.”

The project forms part of Uisce Éireann’s Growth and Development Programme, which delivers targeted investment to increase the capacity of water and wastewater infrastructure to enable social and economic growth and development, including the delivery of essential housing

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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