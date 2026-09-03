Pat’s set for Bohs showdown in Richmond

Pat’s captain Joe Redmond will lead his side out at Richmond Park against Bohs in the FAI Cap quarter final Photo by Matt Lysaght

ST PATRICK’S Athletic have been drawn with Bohemians for the FAI Cup quarter final with the game set to take place in Richmond Park on September 5th.

Pats have reached the quarter final after victories against Wexford and more notably Shamrock Rovers in previous rounds.

The game against Wexford was not one of their strongest performances however the Saints got through thanks to a last minute goal from Aidan Keena.

The match against Rovers saw a much improved Pats compete against the current league leaders in a tight game that went to extra time.

Pats have come out on the worst end of things in several of the recent meetings between the two clubs and it looked like they were set for another defeat as goals from Jonathan Afolabi and Michael Noonan saw Rovers 2-0 up at halftime in Richmond Park.

A Luke Turner second half goal alongside another last minute equaliser from Aidan Keena brought the game to extra time before a first Senior goal for 17 year old Sam Rooney saw them get the victory.

They now prepare for a matchup against northside rivals Bohemians.

The sides have had several meetings in the cup in recent years with the most notable being finals in 2021 and 2023 where Pats came out on top on both occasions.

That 2023 final was the last cup meeting between the two sides though they have played three times this year.

The most notable was in the opening league game at the Aviva Stadium which saw a 0-0 final score and since then each side have gotten a win at home with Bohs winning 2-0 at Dalymount and Pats 3-1 at Richmond Park.

For this quarter final match up, it remains to be seen whether Pats can continue their winning streak in the cup against Bohemians or if the Gypsies can get their first cup win over the Saints since 2008 semi final which saw them run out 3-1 winners in Inchicore.