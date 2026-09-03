Lucan United set for historic National League debut at home to Mervue United

Lucan United gear up for their opening game of the historic inaugural season of the FAI National League this weekend when they host Mervue United in Copper Face Jack’s Park this Saturday with a 3pm kick off time.

The initial round of fixtures took place last weekend though with groups split into five teams each, one team a week is left without a game.Last weekend that team was Lucan who were left to watch the rest of their opposition compete against one another.

Their opponents this weekend, Mervue United battled to a 1-1 draw against Cockhill Celtic at Fahy’s Field.

Lucan have made several signings in preparation for the upcoming season as has been covered throughout the summer by The Echo.

Dean Casey and Reece Waldon are two of the most recent additions to the squad, signing in the last week with Casey bringing in League of Ireland experience and Waldon previously working with manager Darius Kierans at Glebe North, though Casey is out injured for much of the short inaugural National League campaign.

The squad recently completed their final friendly against TUD ahead of the start of the season and now are set to take to the pitch for their first competitive game.

Played at Copper Face Jack’s Park at the Westmanstown Complex with an entry fee of €10, the game will be streamed by Staydia Sports online for those who cannot get to the fixture.

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