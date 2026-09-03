Local clubs gear up for LGFA Junior Championship Finals weekend across Dublin

LGFA Junior Championships have reached their deciding games over the last week or so with local teams involved in finals this coming weekend.

There were a number of teams involved in action last weekend also with St Mary’s, St Kevin’s Killians and St Mark’s all reaching championship finals.

This Friday night sees Ballyboden St Enda’s take on St Margarets in St Margarets GAA club with the game scheduled for a 6pm throw-in.

Boden reached the final after an impressive group display saw them emerge on top of the Junior O Championship Group 1 with three wins from three games.Dominant wins over Cuala and Ballyfermot Gaels led to a tough contest against Round Towers Clondalkin.

Away from home, Boden put on an excellent showing and the game finished 2-15 to 5-08 in their favour, just a one point difference separating the two sides.

This propelled them to a semi final against Na Fianna which was played in Cherryfield. Again it would be Boden’s goal scoring ability that won them the game on the day with the final score reading 6-04 to 1-09 in their favour.

Their final opposition St Margaret’s overcame Towers in the other semi final with the Clondalkin side losing out by the same one point margin they were defeated by Boden in the group with a 0-07 to 0-06 score.

Templeogue Synge Street are another team who will be in action at the weekend.

They will come up against Erins Isle also in St Margarets GAA Club with their match scheduled for a late 8:30pm throw-in for Friday evening.

Templeogue actually played Erins Isle in the group stage of the competition already where they were on the receiving end of a 3-09 to 2-05 defeat.

A 4-15 to 6-01 win over St Monica’s and a superior points difference would put them into a semi final regardless where they came up against Lucan Sarsfields.

Battling away from home at 12th Lock, Templeogue managed to achieve a 1-10 to 1-05 victory while Erins Isle overcame Man O War to set up a final clash between the two teams.

TAGS Sport