Calls are made to see an increase in garda recruitment before end of year

CALLS have been made to see an increase in Garda recruitment efforts to reach the government’s target of 1,000 trainees before the end of the year.

Approximately 780 Garda trainees will attest this year, showing that the government is “far short” of its targeted number.

These figures were confirmed following a question from Deputy Mark Ward, who was prompted to criticise the lack of effort from the government “to ensure that a sufficient number have the training needed for our communities to be safe.”

This month, Tallaght has seen four new probationary Gardaí following the attestation of 206 probationer Gardaí at Templemore Garda College.

Fifteen new probationary Gardaí were allocated across Dublin South Central between Kevin Street, Sundrive Road, Terenure and Crumlin at the beginning of August.

Deputy Ward stated that this is the “second year that the government fell short” in its efforts to recruit more Gardaí, as only 619 members of the force attested last year.

These figures make up only 70 per cent of the targeted figure, meaning by the end of this government term, numbers will fall short by 1,500.

Deputy Ward doubted Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan’s predicted 5,000 recruits over the lifetime of the government.

“It is not credible for the Minister to say that he will recruit 5,000 over the lifetime of the government. Due to resignations and retirements, the total number of Gardaí has only increased by 364 members since the end of 2024.

He went on to point out the drop in the number of Gardaí in local areas around South Dublin due to the EU Presidency, which has seen members move from communities into Dublin City Centre for extra security.

“We can see the impacts this is having on communities, where we simply do not have enough Gardaí visibly present.

“The EU Presidency is adding to this where large numbers of Gardaí are being pulled out of local areas leaving our communities vulnerable to criminality and anti-social behaviour.

“Our communities are being failed, and this is simply not good enough.”

In response to Deputy Ward’s question, Minister Jim O’Callaghan clarified that there has been an “allocation of over €2.74 billion to An Garda Síochána in Budget 2026”, to allow for the continued recruitment of Garda members and staff.

The Minister broke down the exact Garda recruitment figures this year, which includes 206 new Gardaí who attested at the Garda College in Templemore in July, the third Garda attestation this year.

“A further 193 Gardaí attested on 1 May 2026, and 167 attested in February 2026. Overall, 619 probationer Gardaí attested in 2025.

“An Garda Síochána have advised there are currently over 604 Garda recruits undergoing the training programme at the Garda College.”

These numbers were not satisfactory to Deputy Ward, as he called on the government to “get its act together” and implement the suggestions that were put forward by Sinn Féin, which includes “an increase to the training allowance and improvements to pay progression” and “incentives to retain experienced Gardaí.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme