Search
Six homes now up for sale under the Starter Home Purchase Scheme
Stock Image

Six homes now up for sale under the Starter Home Purchase Scheme

Grace HarteSeptember 3, 2026 4:21 pm

SOUTH Dublin County Council has announced the final six homes at Canal Bank, Clonburris and Kilcarbery Grange are now for sale for first-time buyers.

At Canal Bank, Clonburris, three duplex homes and a two-bedroom apartment are now available, meanwhile two duplex homes are currently for sale at Kilcarbery Grange. Applications for these houses will open September 3 at 10am and will close when a sufficient number of applications have been received.

Each of these homes are for sale under the Starter Home Purchase Scheme, formerly the Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme and

This means they will be available at a reduced price for buyers who are seeking to purchase a newly built home but need to bridge the gap between their mortgage and deposit to cover the full price of the home.

The price that each buyer will pay is calculated by SDCC based on the buyer’s income and mortgage capacity.

SDCC will contribute towards the difference between the open market value and the price paid, which will be expressed as a percentage and represents the equity share the local authority will retain in each home.

Applications for these homes will be prioritised and assessed in accordance with SDCC Scheme of Priority.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme. 

Read More


Calls are made to see an increase in garda recruitment before end of year

News

CALLS have been made to see an increase in Garda recruitment efforts to reach the government’s target of 1,000 trainees before the...

Lucan drama set to host community open mic night

Lucan

“YOU CAN expect a relaxed evening of entertainment delivered by the local community in the comfortable surroundings of Courtney’s upstairs venue,” explains...

Round Towers and family fun combine to make a great day for community

Clondalkin

ROUND TOWERS GAA club hosted its third annual family fun day this past weekend, welcoming children and parents from around Clondalkin to...

Minister asked to ‘not wash his hands’ on long-awaited centre

News

CALLS FOR action have been made to ensure that the long-awaited community centre in Citywest is delivered through the community centre investment...

Deadline extended for South Dublin Business Awards

Business

THE deadline for entry into the 2026 South Dublin County Business Awards has been extended to Friday, with businesses and not-for-profits encouraged...

Tallaght Athletics Club still waiting for upgrades to track

Tallaght

TALLAGHT Athletics Club is still yet to implement a new track to replace the “dangerous” current facility, with extra funding needed to...

New community fun day to begin in St Dominic’s grounds to mark Recovery Month

Tallaght

A NEW community fun day will take place on Saturday, September 12 at the St Dominic’s church grounds, hosted by St Dominic’s...

This weeks front pages – September 3, 2026

Latest

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas. Support local journalism by picking...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST