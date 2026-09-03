Six homes now up for sale under the Starter Home Purchase Scheme

SOUTH Dublin County Council has announced the final six homes at Canal Bank, Clonburris and Kilcarbery Grange are now for sale for first-time buyers.

At Canal Bank, Clonburris, three duplex homes and a two-bedroom apartment are now available, meanwhile two duplex homes are currently for sale at Kilcarbery Grange. Applications for these houses will open September 3 at 10am and will close when a sufficient number of applications have been received.

Each of these homes are for sale under the Starter Home Purchase Scheme, formerly the Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme and

This means they will be available at a reduced price for buyers who are seeking to purchase a newly built home but need to bridge the gap between their mortgage and deposit to cover the full price of the home.

The price that each buyer will pay is calculated by SDCC based on the buyer’s income and mortgage capacity.

SDCC will contribute towards the difference between the open market value and the price paid, which will be expressed as a percentage and represents the equity share the local authority will retain in each home.

Applications for these homes will be prioritised and assessed in accordance with SDCC Scheme of Priority.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.