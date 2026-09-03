New community fun day to begin in St Dominic’s grounds to mark Recovery Month

A NEW community fun day will take place on Saturday, September 12 at the St Dominic’s church grounds, hosted by St Dominic’s Community Response Project to mark Recovery Month.

The new day out for local families and individuals will take place from 1pm to 4pm and raise awareness for recovery month and the services available to the community through the local response project located on St Dominic’s Road.

Services provided by St Dominic’s Community Response Project include one-to-one support, support groups, and aid with referrals towards residential detox or rehabilitation treatment also provided among others.

Project worker Alana Sheridan Fennell noted that the fun day is for all in the community and stated the importance of providing time for families.

Alana said: “Not only is it the clients in the addiction who are impacted by the drug use, it’s their families as well.

“A lot of those who have children – the children nearly go through the addiction with them.

“The idea of having the community fun day is to get everybody involved and just create a safe space, a safe environment, and hope that, even if it’s just for a couple of hours on a Saturday, that we can create happy memories not only for our clients but the community as well.”

Balloon art, face painting, music, games, as well as food will all be available to those who come to the fun day.

The St Dominic’s Community Response Project was set up in 1995 and formally opened two years later in 1997.

The project has dealt with many residents nearby struggling with addiction issues, even stretching to other neighbourhoods such as Avonbeg, and it too feels the pressure of increased demand, with a “small waiting list” currently active for those who wish ot avail of the local services.

Alana noted that there has been a drop-off in recent months, and pointed to childcare as a reason, but added that numbers are expected to rise as Christmas draws near.

“We might start seeing a rise in people wishing to engage with the services coming into September. The summer is over, the kids are going back to school. Christmas is only around the corner.

“You might get a little bit of a drop-off then during the summer, especially for mothers who don’t have access to childcare. It’s quite difficult sometimes for them to be able to make appointment times.

“Now we will cater for young mothers or fathers or guardians, and do the best that we can, and you know, allow for mixed appointments. If there’s childcare issues, we will do our best to support them in the best way that we can.”