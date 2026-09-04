Search
Plans submitted for new look KFC on Nangor Road
KFC has applied for permission to install new signage and digital drive-thru menu boards at its Nangor Road premises

Plans submitted for new look KFC on Nangor Road

Grace HarteSeptember 4, 2026 1:38 pm

CLOKKEN LTD has applied for planning permission to replace signage and upgrade several aspects of the KFC Drive-thru Restaurant located in the Lidl Retail Park on Nangor Road.

The plans seek permission to change one panel to an existing entrance box sign and two internally illuminated fascia letter signs as well as new high level box sign to the rear elevation on existing fascia.

The plans also seek to construct a new internally illuminated split bucket portal door surround at the building’s main entrance as well as three new non-illuminated vinyl graphic signs which will be applied to the existing rendered blockwork walls on all elevations.

Permission is also sought for replacement sign panels to two existing non-illuminated ground fixed directional signs and two high level directional panel signs.

The replacement of an existing non-illuminated height restrictor sign panel at the drive- thru as well replacement sign panels to a non-illuminated totem site sign at entrance to the site are also listed in the plans.

The applicant seeks to replace the existing wall mounted main menu boards with a new ground fixed double digital screen menu board at the entrance to the restaurant drive thru.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

Read More


Tradfest sets out its stall with a star-studded line-up of music

News

ORGANISERS of next year’s Tradfest have listed several venues across Tallaght and Clondalkin to host a star-studded line-up  of intimate traditional Irish...

Holy Family to add 11 new classrooms

Property

SOUTH Dublin County Council has granted permission for additional development of Holy Family Community School, to construct a second floor to provide...

‘Everybody should have the right to live in a house in a community’

Tallaght

FOUR NEW accessible homes have been delivered at Hillfort in Kill, Co. Kildare, thanks to a Templeogue-based Cheeverstown partnership. The bungalows were...

Manna targets 100 million drone deliveries by 2030

Business

MANNA is targeting two million deliveries per year by the end of this year and a total of 100 million by 2030....

Tallaght based FoodCloud seeks volunteer drivers to combat food poverty

Business

TALLAGHT non-profit FoodCloud is running a major recruitment drive for volunteer drivers to tackle food inequality in the country. The organisation based...

MicksGarage joins global parts group in €9.5m deal

Business

PARK-West based Micksgarage has been acquired by Alliance Automotive Group UK and Ireland in a deal worth €9.5 million. Micksgarage, of Park...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST