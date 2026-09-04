Plans submitted for new look KFC on Nangor Road

KFC has applied for permission to install new signage and digital drive-thru menu boards at its Nangor Road premises

CLOKKEN LTD has applied for planning permission to replace signage and upgrade several aspects of the KFC Drive-thru Restaurant located in the Lidl Retail Park on Nangor Road.

The plans seek permission to change one panel to an existing entrance box sign and two internally illuminated fascia letter signs as well as new high level box sign to the rear elevation on existing fascia.

The plans also seek to construct a new internally illuminated split bucket portal door surround at the building’s main entrance as well as three new non-illuminated vinyl graphic signs which will be applied to the existing rendered blockwork walls on all elevations.

Permission is also sought for replacement sign panels to two existing non-illuminated ground fixed directional signs and two high level directional panel signs.

The replacement of an existing non-illuminated height restrictor sign panel at the drive- thru as well replacement sign panels to a non-illuminated totem site sign at entrance to the site are also listed in the plans.

The applicant seeks to replace the existing wall mounted main menu boards with a new ground fixed double digital screen menu board at the entrance to the restaurant drive thru.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme